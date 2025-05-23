Apple

Arabic calligraphy tool feature to debut on iPadOS 19

By Samantha Wiley
iPadOS 19

Apple will be adding a new feature to iPadOS 19 for Apple Pencil users, as per Mark Gurman.

In Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple will debut the Arabic script calligraphy pen option. To make this happen, the company will introduce a ‘highly advanced bi-directional keyboard’ that can move between English to Arabic on the iPad as well as the iPhone. Apple Pencil users will get a ‘virtual reed calligraphy’ option at the same time. It’s believed that the two features will launch with iPadOS 19 and iOS 19 and give customers in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates extra value. Apple Stores have been expanding steadily into the aforementioned countries.

iPadOS 19

iOS 19 will have new features, including AI battery optimization and cross-sharing of wi-fi network details in a public setting. We’ll have an idea of what iOS 19 brings when Apple introduces it during this year’s WWDC.

