Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Mac coming on Thursday, March 20

Apple announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be launching for the Mac on March 20, which will be simultaneous with the game’s launch for Windows PCs, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles.

Ubisoft declared plans to launch the game for Mac last year in May, and back then the release was set for November. Delays have stopped the game from successfully launching, but it is now ready to be released to the public later this year with this announcement.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an RPG game that is included in the main games of the franchise and is a successor to the previous game Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game takes place in Japan in the 16th century, offering various gameplay styles and controls, and different character roles to take on.

The game is compatible with devices that feature an Apple Silicon chip featuring real-time ray tracing that is available for M4 and M3-equipped Macs. Following Ubisoft’s plans, it might soon be made available for iPads that feature an M-Series chip.