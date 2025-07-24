Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature

Apple News+ Audio will be supported in other countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Audio was a feature that was locked in the US since it launched in 2020, but now it’s expanding. Audio offers professional narration of Apple News stories. Users can access audio stories in the Podcasts app or the Apple News+ app. Most of the content will be from publications such as Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, Bloomberg, The New Yorker, and more. Non-subscribers can still test it out with previews or listen to the audio option of News Today.

Apple News+ has a wide selection of stories across sections like True Crime, Arts & Entertainment, Sports, Business, and Politics. The feature also has local publication stories. Apple News+ costs $12.99 monthly and offers a package of content from regional newspapers, magazines, and premium publications. It’s also a part of the Apple One Premier package.