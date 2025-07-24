Apple

Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature

By Samantha Wiley
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature

Apple News+ Audio will be supported in other countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Advertisements

Audio was a feature that was locked in the US since it launched in 2020, but now it’s expanding. Audio offers professional narration of Apple News stories. Users can access audio stories in the Podcasts app or the Apple News+ app. Most of the content will be from publications such as Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, Bloomberg, The New Yorker, and more. Non-subscribers can still test it out with previews or listen to the audio option of News Today.

Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature

Apple News+ has a wide selection of stories across sections like True Crime, Arts & Entertainment, Sports, Business, and Politics. The feature also has local publication stories. Apple News+ costs $12.99 monthly and offers a package of content from regional newspapers, magazines, and premium publications. It’s also a part of the Apple One Premier package.

Advertisements

Latest News
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
1 Min Read
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
1 Min Read
Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras
Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?