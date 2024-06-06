Back to school Apple promo expected soon

Apple might be bringing back its back to school promo in Canada and the United States due to the prevalence of online ads.

Apple-sponsored ads have popped up recently on Instagram, where university and college students are enticed to purchase Macs. In the description, students could get the products with education savings, as well as a gift card maxing out at $200. When users click on the ads, they are redirected to Apple’s official educational website, but the promo has not gone live at the moment. The ad appeared in Canada and was captured via a screenshot, so there’s reason to believe that a similar promotion will happen in the US shortly.

Last year, the back to school event occurred on June 4, but Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman mentioned that it will not happen until the latter part of June. The promo usually rewards customers with an Apple gift card on eligible purchases.