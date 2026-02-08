Apple

Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Apple Store Temporarily Closing

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s store in Barcelona, the Passeig de Gràcia, will be closing temporarily for improvements that were not unspecified on February 14, Saturday. The company has not given a timeline for renovations and when the Apple store will be reopening, so it is best to wait for an official Apple announcement regarding this.


The Apple Passeig de Gracia opened its doors back in 2012 and ranks among the flagship retail locations of the company. The Apple store is situated inside one of the most famous places in Barcelona, within a building, formerly a bank, that features a remarkable stone facade. 

The company has opened a new Apple Store in Barcelona located at the shopping mall Westfield La Maquinista so customers shop there for Apple Products in the meantime. The announcement of the store temporarily closing for renovations, as well as the new store opening, both come from the Apple official page.


