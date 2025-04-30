Apple

Beats Pill introduced in Blush Pink and Navy Blue

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Pill

Apple recently launched a new set of Beats Pill speakers in new colors.

The Beats Pill had two new color additions, namely Blush Pink and Navy Blue joining Champagne Gold, Statement Red, and Matte Black. There were to special edition colors as well, the Dark Gray and Light Gray through a Kim Kardashian collaboration. However, they are now discontinued. Apple put the Blush Pink and Navy Blue under a retailer exclusive for Target and Walmart, respectively. In addition, the Blush Pink color will be available in Canada and the UK in Walmart and John Lewis, respectively.

Beats Pill

The Beats Pill is the sequel to the Beats Pill+, a revamped version with IP67 sweat and water resistance, battery life of up to 24 hours, and a redesigned speaker system with upward tilt. Beats recently highlighted two new videos as part of its promotion. Pricing for the new Beats Pill is $149.99.

