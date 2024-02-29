Apple

Beats Solo 4 headphones in the works

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Solo 4 Headphones

Apple is reportedly working on a new model of the Beats Solo headphones.

Code found inside iOS 17.4 release candidate revealed that a new Beats Solo on-ear headphones is in the works. A leak revealed several Beats Solo 4 headphones references with images for good measure. According to the leak, the new Beats headphones will have a similar appearance as its predecessor but there will be tweaks that put them in league with the Beats Studio Pro. Support for Spatial Audio has been found in the code, but other features are not yet clear.

Beats Solo 4 Headphones

The code files mentioned that the Beats Solo 4 will come in three colors, namely blue, pink, and black. Some of the expected changes in the Beats Studio Pro, such as support for Personalized Spatial Audio and improved quality may come in as well. The last Solo 3 headphones debuted to the public in 2016.

