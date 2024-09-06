Apple

Beats Studio Buds+ gets firmware update

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds+ has its first firmware update since it was released this year.

Apple updated the firmware for the Beats Studio Buds+, the version being 2C318 from its previous version number of 2A219. As is customary for Apple and its firmware updates, there’s very little documentation to be seen, but it does contain bug fixes and performance improvements. There are no release notes on the support document or official page. Delivery of the firmware update is done over the air, which means the headphones must be in Bluetooth range of the connected device while charging. Android devices will require the Beats app and be connected to the Studio Buds+ for updating.

Beats Studio Buds

The Studio Buds+ does not have an Apple chip but rather a custom Beats processor to pair with Android and iOS devices. It has Siri and Find My support, and Audio sharing between two devices.

