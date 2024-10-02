Beddit App pulled from App Store shelves

Apple recently removed the Beddit apps, specifically for the 3.5 and 3.0 models in the iPhone App Store.

The Cupertino-based company has been pulling anything Beddit-related from the App Store since it acquired Beddit in 2017, in addition to the gradual exit of software and hardware support and capabilities. A year after the purchase, Apple took away cloud-syncing options and launched a new app with fewer capabilities in 2019. Beddit sales have completely stopped in 2022. Apple has not made a major announcement as to the future of Beddit, or if a new product with sleep monitoring technology is underway.

Apple recently outed the Sleep Apnea feature for the Apple Watch, which could be the reason why Beddit is slowly disappearing from public view. The Beddit product is a sleep tracker comprised of a thin and flexible sensor. It’s believed that the app will continue to work for existing Beddit users.