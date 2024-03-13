Apple

Belgium receives Apple Maps cycling update

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Maps

Apple Maps has been updated recently with cycling directions now available in Belgium.

Cycling directions on Apple Maps started in iOS 14, offering users specific cycling directions on bike-friendly routes, bike paths, and lanes with information such as stairs, steep inclines, and possible obstacles. Apple has been steadily adding the feature in other countries, and now there’s London, Barcelona, Germany, and France. Coverage has become more widespread in other parts, including the US, Japan, Canada, and mainland China.

Apple Maps

Belgium users will now be able to see cycling directions when they open their Apple Maps app, with the same information found in other regions. The Apple Maps team has been steadily building, and soon there will be other cycling directions in new areas. To see the new feature it’s recommended that users update their Apple Maps app to the latest version in the App Store. A list of cycling direction-supported areas is available on the official website.

