Belkin head strap for the Solo Knit Band now available online at Apple

Apple is now selling Belkin head straps for the Vision Pro Solo Knit Band to add more stability and comfort when the headset is being used. This was found in a product listing that was seen by EOZ VR’s Brad Lynch and posted on X.

Advertisements

The strap features adjustable and secure mechanisms to add to the stabilization of the headset when it is worn, and it suits varying head shapes and sizes, offering a precise fit and allowing the Vision Pro to stay in place even when the user is moving vigorously.

The Headset was revealed at the WWDC event last year, whereas Apple showcased someone using the headset along with a head strap and Solo Knit Band, though the strap wasn’t offered to the public. Some Vision Pro customers still felt the weight of the headset so Apple collaborated with Belkin and sold the head strap as the solution to this.

The Belkin Head Strap is priced at $49.95 and is available in online stores in the United States.