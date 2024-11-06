Apple

Belkin head strap for the Solo Knit Band now available online at Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple is now selling Belkin head straps for the Vision Pro Solo Knit Band to add more stability and comfort when the headset is being used. This was found in a product listing that was seen by EOZ VR’s Brad Lynch and posted on X.

Advertisements

The strap features adjustable and secure mechanisms to add to the stabilization of the headset when it is worn, and it suits varying head shapes and sizes, offering a precise fit and allowing the Vision Pro to stay in place even when the user is moving vigorously.

Apple

The Headset was revealed at the WWDC event last year, whereas Apple showcased someone using the headset along with a head strap and Solo Knit Band, though the strap wasn’t offered to the public.  Some Vision Pro customers still felt the weight of the headset so Apple collaborated with Belkin and sold the head strap as the solution to this.

The Belkin Head Strap is priced at $49.95 and is available in online stores in the United States.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
MacBook Pro
OLED may be coming as early as 2026 to the MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
AirPod
AirPod Spotted In Early Black Friday Deals
1 Min Read
iPhone 14 Plus
Apple launches program to repair iPhone 14 plus rear camera
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
ProMotion may soon arrive on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Last games of MLS Season pass free to watch for Apple TV+ subscribers 
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to debut first 5G modem designed by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
All iPhone 17 models may be coming with LTPO displays 
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Apple Stores opening in Fairfax, Virginia and Long Island
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro arriving in two markets next month
1 Min Read
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Cook pledges relief towards Spain flash floods
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
OpenAI launches ChatGPT search
1 Min Read
Lost your password?