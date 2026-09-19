Apple

Benchmark Score for M5 Ultra Chip Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Benchmark Score for M5 Ultra Chip Revealed

The M5 Ultra chip has got the first unverified benchmark results found on the database for Geekbench 7, providing us a look at the gains in performance of the M5 Ultra chip powering the revamped Mac Studio.


Multi-Core CPU cores reached 52.516, and Single-Core GPU scores reached 3,774. We never got an M4 Ultra chip, but for reference, the benchmark results for the M3 Ultra with a 32-core CPU had a Multi-Core score of 39.059, and the Single-Core CPU score was 2,920. The M5 Ultra chip features a 36-core CPU.

Benchmark Score for M5 Ultra Chip Revealed

This shows the M5 Ultra chip is the fastest chip manufactured by Apple, and if the results are precise, we are seeing a 30% improvement in single-core CPU and 35% in Multi-Core performance. 

The Mac Studio was revamped with the M5 Ultra and M5 Max chips, and the Mac Mini was powered by the M5 Pro and M6 chips. The devices will be available on September 22.


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