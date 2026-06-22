Big Changes Coming to Brazil App Store

Significant changes are coming to the App Store in Brazil that enables distribution of apps in the iPhone via third-party marketplaces for iOS with third-party platforms for payments. Developers based in Brazil will be able to bypass the in-app purchase system of the App Store but will still have fees.

Third party-marketplaces will be authorized by Apple and are needed to comply with current requirements. Apps that are still being distributed by the App Store will be able to add a third-party payment method for their app for purchases.

The changes introduce security and privacy risks for users like children, and Apple has brought security to minimize the possible risks like a notarization process and process for authorization for marketplaces in apps.

People under the age of 18 will face limitations on alternative payments and external links presented. This has already been allowed in different areas like South Korea and the EU.