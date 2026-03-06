Apple

Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has notified its employees at retail stores to expect a significant number of customers coming in this week. Apple has hinted at a big week with announcements beginning on Monday; the likely candidate to be announced will be a budget-friendly MacBook and more.


Other than that, Apple is anticipated to be announcing products that will feature upgrades like a chip upgrade and more, potentially an M4 iPad Air, MacBook Air with M5 Chip, the MacBook Pro with an M5 Max and M5 Pro chip, iPhone 17e, and an iPad 12 with an A18 chip could be revealed.

The budget-friendly Mac is anticipated to have the A18 Pro chip, the chip powering the iPhone 16 Pro instead of an M-series chip, and will have a display size of 12.9 inches with 8GB of RAM with normal USB-C ports.


