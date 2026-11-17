Popular websites in the world were used by hackers to branch out malware that was made to exploit vulnerabilities and steal cryptocurrencies in iPads and iPhones. 178 organizations with websites are said to have been impacted on November 16, organizations such as IKEA, CNN, Zoom, BSHC, BBC, Zoom and Salesforce are included in the list.

It was reported that they were exploiting a vulnerability in Optimizely, a platform that was used by companies to customize and test websites they will be using and the hackers were able to get in and put in JavaScripts that are malicious into the customer projects of Optimizely that allowed for distribution of malware via real websites without the infrastructure of the websites being compromised directly.

Scott Helme, a Security Researcher, found the attack and found that the scripts that were used would change the real wallet addresses for cryptocurrency to the ones that the attackers were able to control and get in to steal browser cookies, take screenshots of important and sensitive information, and details of payment cards.

The script was specifically targeted at users of an iPad and iPhone, where they were given two kits to exploit, such as DarkSword and Coruna, via a hidden element in the webpage, and depending on the operating system of the device, they can target those that run on iOS 13 to 17 with Coruna, while DarkSword attacks devices on iOS 18 or later. iOS 26 targets were also found but look to be limited to finding the characteristics of the device.

The threat enabled potentially dangerous code to be executed by visiting a website that was affected and did not need to be downloaded or interact with a link that looked suspicious. No information was provided on whether there were successful compromises of iPads or iPhones.