Black Pencil design award given to Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro has been bestowed the highest title in a ceremony where Apple designer Alan Dye was present.

Apple has been awarded a black pencil from the Design and Art Direction a number of times for its iMac, iPhones, and even Apple’s website. This year the one to take the black pencil is Apple’s Apple Vision Pro for digital design.

Alan Dye, the Vice President of Human Interface Design states in Dezeen magazine that design plays a vital role that defines not just how Apple’s products look, but how they work in line with the goal of creating user experiences that are intuitive.

The D&AD announcement states that the reasoning for awarding the Apple Vision pro the Graphite and Black pencil is because the OS unlocks more ways to interconnect with the world and technology via spatial commuting, and with the continuous technological breakthroughs brought about by their design team and engineering.