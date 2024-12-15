Apple

Blood pressure monitor for Apple Watch in the works 

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple has been working on a feature that monitors a person’s blood pressure with the Apple Watch for years. The company planned to introduce it this year but it never happened, and the health addition could be released as early as next year.

The feature won’t give exact diastolic and systolic measurements for blood pressure, but it will track the trend of the blood pressure whether it is going upwards or downwards, then send a notification when the watch detects hypertension. Upon getting an alert, the information can be provided by the Apple Watch owner to a professional to perform more tests to check blood pressure.

Apple Watch

Hypertension is a well-known killer because it is commonly undiagnosed until the damage has been done, with high blood having a few symptoms of hypertension until it reaches a dangerous level which could ultimately lead to death. This feature is expected to make an appearance on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with no clear indication if and when the feature will be launched next year.

