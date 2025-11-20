Apple

Bloodsong of Wycaro Can Be Downloaded from Apple Books App 

By Samantha Wiley
Bloodsong of Wycaro Can Be Downloaded from Apple Books App

If you are a fan of Pluribus, the new Apple TV series, you can download a chapter of a fictional and historical novel called “Bloodsong of Wycaro” in Apple Books. It is a romance genre novel written by the main character in Plurbius, Carol Sturka.


The book recollects past adventures of Lucasia sailing on the Mercator while she dreams of Raban, her lost love. Carol Sturka is a character played by Rhea Seehorn. Carol is an author for fantasy romance novels who dislikes writing books that are not serious.

Bloodsong of Wycaro Can Be Downloaded from Apple Books App

The book has an important role in the first 2 episodes of the series and the show is being promoted by Apple using the book. It features a letter from the author, Carol, 8 pages that come from the middle of the book.

You can watch Pluribus on the streMing service Apple TV with prices starting at $12.99 monthly


