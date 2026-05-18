Bluey Takeover Next Week in Apple Arcade

On May 21, characters from Bluey will be coming to 5 titles in Apple Arcade in a crossover event. Titles like Disney Coloring World+, Suika Game+, Stitch, Puffies, and Crossy Road Castle will be getting the update.

Four games will be added to Apple Arcade on June 4: FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+, Mini Football Legends, Coffee Inc 2+, and My Talking Tom 2+. Bluey is a famous animated show for kids.

Apple Arcade is a service offered by Apple that gives users access to its library of games across the Apple Vision Pro, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV, with everything ad-free and without in-app transactions. The price of the service is priced at $6.99 monthly in the United States and is included in bundles alongside other services offered by Apple in every Apple One Plan.