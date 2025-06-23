Bluey Theme Arrives on Apple Arcade Game Fruit Ninja Classic+

Action arcade game Fruit Ninja Classic+ will be having a Bluey crossover event until August.

The Apple Arcade hit has recently been updated with the hit cartoon show ‘Bluey’. The event will have themed items such as dojos, powers, wands, and others. The Featherwand event will start June 19 and end on August 13, while the Sticky Gecko event will start July 3 and end on August 13. The Asparagus event starts on July 17, while the Fruit Salad event will start July 31. A trailer for the crossover event can be viewed on HalfBrick Studios’ official YouTube channel.

Players can still revert to the original Fruit Ninja theme by going to the dojo and equipping the blade during the event. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 monthly in the US and is included in several Apple One plans. Those interested can view it on the Apple Games app and App Store.