BOE Stands as the Top Apple Partner for MacBook Displays

Apple supplier BOE has become the top supplier for display panels.

The Chinese display maker stands at the top- according to Omdia, the company is set to take 51% of the display panel orders from Apple. The increase from 39% is believed to be from the expanded procurement of components for the MacBook Air, which is now offered in 15.3 inch and 13.6 inch variants. The shipment of components is expected at 11.5 million this year and marks the first time BOE will cover more than half the amount across the MacBook lineup.

Apple might request 22.5 million display components for 2025, a 1% increase since 2024. Historically, LG Display was the primary supplier for the MacBook, but the company will only supply 8.4 million components or a 35% share. BOE might dominate the leaderboard until Apple decides to shift to OLED displays.