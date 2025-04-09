‘Bold and New’ design headed to 2027 iPhone Pro

The iPhone will be turning 20 in 2027, and it’s believed that Apple is preparing to make it in a ‘bold’ design.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that the Cupertino-based company will have a ‘major shake-up’ when it comes to the iPhone 2027 debut. In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the iPhone might have a foldable aspect alongside a new Pro model. The iPhone Pro device will be mostly made of glass. Previously, Apple launched the iPhone X in 2017 to commemorate its 10th year anniversary, so it makes sense that it will do it again in 2027.

When the iPhone X debuted, it had several significant changes, including the replacement of the Home button for a touchscreen interface. Meanwhile, Touch ID has been replaced with Face ID for authentication. The rumored foldable iPhone is said to launch in 2027, but we won’t know for sure until it’s officially announced.