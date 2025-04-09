Apple

‘Bold and New’ design headed to 2027 iPhone Pro

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Pro

The iPhone will be turning 20 in 2027, and it’s believed that Apple is preparing to make it in a ‘bold’ design.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that the Cupertino-based company will have a ‘major shake-up’ when it comes to the iPhone 2027 debut. In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the iPhone might have a foldable aspect alongside a new Pro model. The iPhone Pro device will be mostly made of glass. Previously, Apple launched the iPhone X in 2017 to commemorate its 10th year anniversary, so it makes sense that it will do it again in 2027.

iPhone Pro

When the iPhone X debuted, it had several significant changes, including the replacement of the Home button for a touchscreen interface. Meanwhile, Touch ID has been replaced with Face ID for authentication. The rumored foldable iPhone is said to launch in 2027, but we won’t know for sure until it’s officially announced.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Smart Home Hub
Smart home hub might face a delay
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro might adopt a monotone color
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $12 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban in the US extends 75 more days
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music for Windows gains Dolby Atmos support
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview updated to 216
1 Min Read
iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
New games arrive on Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
WWDC 2025
WWDC 2025 lottery winners start receiving invitations
1 Min Read
RoboCop: Rogue City
RoboCop: Rogue City to make a macOS debut on April 30
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB is $240 Off
1 Min Read
CNBC+
CNBC+ arrives on Apple TV
1 Min Read
Lost your password?