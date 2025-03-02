Bono: Stories of surrender to debut on Apple Vision Pro

Apple is premiering its first immersive documentary, ‘Stories of Surrender’ on the Apple Vision Pro.

Bono will be featured in the documentary as the first feature-length film to appear on the mixed reality headset. The video will be in 8K resolution and 180-degree vision, and Apple called it ‘a vivid reimagining of the (artist’s) one-man show. The film will show new footage and US songs, and when viewed in Apple Vision Pro the video will have Spatial Audio that puts the viewer onstage. Bono’s ‘Stories of Surrender’ will be available to watch starting May 30 this year.

Apple did not say exactly how long the documentary is, but said it will be feature-length. The Vision Pro lacked content during launch, but Apple is believed to be working on getting more filmmakers and developers for the platform. Currently, ‘Submerged’ is the only short production available for the Apple Vision Pro.