Book About Apple’s ‘Secrets’ Lands on Amazon Germany’s Bestseller List

A book written by Tom Sandowski, a former App Store manager has landed on Amazon’s Bestseller List in Germany following an unsuccessful attempt to block its distribution by Apple.

‘App Store Confidential‘ is currently #2 on the German bestseller list and #1 worldwide under the ‘Political Reference’ section on Amazon. The book’s publisher has mentioned in a Reuters’ interview that the first print had been selling really well that a second run was already underway.

Apple claims that Sandowski’s book reveals ‘secrets’, but those who have read it say that its content is obvious and bland. Apple’s attempt to ban the book only caused it to become more popular; otherwise, it would have been read only by a few people.

Ralph Graef, Sandowski’s lawyer states that Apple may have gone farther than it liked- he claims that the Cupertino-based company has issued threats and built pressure but hasn’t taken the matter to court yet.