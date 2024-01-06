Apple

Boot loop issue surrounds iOS 17.3 beta 2

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 17.3

A problem with the latest iOS 17.3 beta 2 has caused iPhones to get stuck in an infinite loop.

Just three hours after the release of the second beta of iOS 17.3, Apple has pulled the official update from over the air and the Developer Center. iPhone and iPad users are no longer able to see the updates, or download and install them on their devices. The reason why this happened was that users complained about iOS 17.3 beta bricking their devices. Sources from X and online forums were full of owners who updated to iOS 17.3 and experienced a boot loop.

iOS 17.3

The only solution for those who have updated to iOS 17.3 was to restore it, to which Apple pulled the software from official sources. Developers should be able to install the beta again after the fix has been implemented.

