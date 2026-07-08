Apple

Broadcom and Apple Extend Deal Through 2031

By Samantha Wiley
Broadcom and Apple Extend Deal Through 2031

Apple and Broadcom have agreed to a deal that would extend their partnership for chips until 2031, branching out an agreement that deals with the supply and development of a wide variety of chips.


Broadcom and Apple Extend Deal Through 2031

The deal extension branches out on a current relationship between Apple and Broadcom that have been partners for years, with Apple being one of the largest customers for Broadcom, accounting for roughly 20% of the yearly revenue.

Apple slowly has been providing in-house chip designs like their C1X and C1 modems, but majority of the radio frequency and wireless connectivity components are still used. Chips provided by Broadcom cover Bluetooth, Wifi Connectivity and custom components for radio frequency.

In 2023, both Broadcom and Apple have signed an agreement for billions of dollars that cover components for 5G radio frequency to be made in the U.S, with shares of Broadcom rising about 4% in the premarket trading.


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