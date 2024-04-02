Budget-Priced AirPods to launch in 2024

A rumor suggests that Apple is planning to release a lower-priced AirPods in 2024.

Analyst Jeff Pu mentioned in a research note with Haitong International Securities that a subsidiary of Foxconn will handle the new AirPods. Assembly of the said AirPods will begin in an Indian factory in Q4 2024. The latest rumor supports the claims of Mark Gurman, who said that Apple will be releasing two AirPods model in September and October, which will include an entry-level and mid-tier model. Both of them will have an updated USB-C port, improved sound quality, and better fit. The mid-tier AirPods will have a speaker for tracking purposes and active noise cancellation.

Pu also said that Apple might release the next AirPods Max in the same timeframe, Q4 2024. Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the only change for the refreshed AirPods Max is USB-C charging and possibly new color options.