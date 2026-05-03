Apple

Camera App getting new Features with Revamped Siri in iOS 27

By Samantha Wiley
Camera App getting new Features with Revamped Siri in iOS 27

In the upcoming iOS 27, Apple is looking to integrate Siri and Apple Intelligence into more of its apps, like the Camera app. It is reported that the Camera app will have a mode dedicated to Siri available with video, portrait, panorama, and photo modes.


Siri mode will integrate Visual Intelligence, allowing for more accessibility. As of now, you can activate Visual Intelligence by long-pressing Camera Control; other than that, Visual Intelligence is set to receive new updates, such as being capable of scanning nutrition labels, allowing you to put in dietary info.

Camera App getting new Features with Revamped Siri in iOS 27

Current features in Visual Intelligence will remain available and will help in identifying things like animals and plans, pass on information to Google Image search and ChatGPT, and will be able to use the refreshed Visual Intelligence feature via the Camera Control button, and will open to the interface of Siri when you use it.


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