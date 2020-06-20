Canada will use Apple/Google API to launch its COVID-19 contact tracing app

According to the reports by “iPhone in Canada,” earlier today Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister announced that they have plans to use launch their COVID-19 contact tracing app that will use the Apple/Google Exposure Notification API. The prime minister also mentioned that the app will be released in early July and the testing will begin soon in Ontario.

Now Canada is also joining the list of countries that are using Apple/Google API to develop their contact tracing app. The other countries that are already using the API are Italy, the UK, Germany, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Latvia, Switzerland, and others. Three US states are also using the solution by Apple/Google.

Apple has built the PAI into the latest release of iOS 13.5 which allows one phone to interface with the other using Bluetooth. If a user that has the system turned on in their phones is nearby another person who has symptoms of COVID-19, the app will notify the first person.

The notification might read, “You have been near someone who was COVID-19 positive.” Based on this notification the user can take the necessary medical steps or isolate him from others. The use of the API for contact tracing is a smart idea and helps stop the spread of the coronavirus. To use the API the user must enable the Bluetooth-based solution.