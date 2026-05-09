Apple

CEO From Tech Companies Invited to China Trip With Trump

By Samantha Wiley
CEO From Tech Companies Invited to China Trip With Trump

CEOs from companies like Exxon, Boeing, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Apple’s Tim Cook have been invited to join the Trump Administration next week for a trip to China. Trump is looking to develop his relationship with Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, during the trip on May 14-15.


Tim Cook will be stepping down from his role as Apple CEO in September of this year, with John Ternus, Apple’s hardware chief, taking over as the CEO of the company while Tim Cook moves to executive chairman.

CEO From Tech Companies Invited to China Trip With Trump

Tim Cook has worked through Trump’s two Presidencies and has been diligent in maintaining a positive rapport for the benefit of the company, donating a million dollars to the inaugural fund of the President last year and $600 billion in United States Investment Pledge alongside a gold plaque with 24-karat gold gifted to the President. Ternus will be able to focus on Apple as Cook will interface with Trump and policy makers.


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