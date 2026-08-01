Apple

CEO Tim Cook Comments on Increased Prices Across Products

By Samantha Wiley
CEO Tim Cook Comments on Increased Prices Across Products

Last month, Apple raised the prices across its devices due to the surge in prices for memory. No comments were made by Tim Cook on whether the iPhones are also getting price increases when the foldable iPhone and the  iPhone 18 models release later this year


The CEO was asked if the company was looking to protect gross product margins when thinking of the increased prices or protect gross profit dollars. The CEO stated that this is a multifactorial decision

CEO Tim Cook Comments on Increased Prices Across Products

Apple is anticipating paying higher costs for memory in the quarter of September, and Apple is able to offset the costs with the cut prices on non-memory parts and hoarding inventory.

This will be Tim Cook’s last Apple Earnings Call as he will be stepping down as CEO, with John Ternus replacing him at the helm on the first of September.


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