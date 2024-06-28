Changes in the second beta of iPadOS18 to expand in the EU

Apple has announced the expansion of changes from the iPadOS 18 second beta to the iPad in the EU region, including those related to the app and alternative marketplaces.

Advertisements

These announcements regarding changes were first rolled out on the iPhone with iOS 17.4 in the EU to act in accordance with the Digital Markets Act. The changes then extended to the iPad for the EU after 2 months, since the iPad was also considered a gatekeeper platform, following the new rule.

More changes involve a default screen for browser selection for Safari, other payment methods, and web browsers being able to access other web engines instead of just the Webkit on the iPad and iPhone.

These terms have reached the iPad as well as the Core Technology Fee for other app marketplaces.

The current state of the iOS 18 is in beta for developers to use, to be followed with the launch of a public beta in July, and a wide release in September this year.