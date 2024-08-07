ChatGPT for iOS 18 to launch this year

ChatGPT is set to have an integrated launch on macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18 ‘by the end of the calendar year’, according to Tim Cook.

The Apple CEO said recently that ChatGPT integration will still continue with the release of iOS 18 and others. This reply was given when asked about Apple Intelligence and the timing. ChatGPT integration was initially announced during this year’s WWDC, with the timeframe still on track as per Cook. Activating ChatGPT with Siri requires the user to give permission, and the answer will show up on questions and similar prompts. It’s believed that the AI model will be available through the Writing Tools so users can generate images and text.

Cook also mentioned that the GPT-4o will be the default engine on iOS 18. Mac, iPad, and iPhone users will be able to access ChatGPT without having to create an account and for free, while ChatGPT subscribers can link their accounts to gain access to the paid features.