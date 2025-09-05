Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now

A budget-friendly and lighter model for the Vision Pro is planned to be released by Apple about two years from now. The new model was referred to as the “Vision Air” which is reported to be about 40% lighter than the model they have now, weighing at around 1.375 pounds.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, reports that the Vision Air will be cheaper by more than 50% compared to the current Vision Pro model, which is priced at $3,499. So if the price will be halved, it could be set at approximately $1,750.

Past rumors regarding the Vision Air report that the internal structure will feature a revamped battery enclosure, a thinner design, and will be crafted from titanium to lessen the weight of the device. The analyst reports that Apple is could be selling a million units of the Vision Air in 2027.