Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million

By Samantha Wiley
A check from Apple signed by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, the co-founders of the company, has been sold for $2.4 million during the auction that happened at RR this week selling for 4800x of the original value.


The $500 check has a history, as it was issued to Howard Cantin, the designer of printed circuit boards, after both Wozniak and Jobs opened the first bank account for Apple. Howard was responsible for decoding the Apple-1 schematic into a printed circuit board that can be manufactured, which resulted in the first commercial product of the company.

The Wells Fargo check was dated on March 16, 1976 and marked as number one. The check was issued a couple of weeks before they officially founded the Apple Computer on  April 1st. RR Auction executive VP Bobby Livingston says the check is significant as it represents the first true transaction made by the co-founders for their business.


