China threatens to put Apple alongside many companies to “Unreliable Entity List”

Earlier this week a report claimed that China looks forward tout Apple and many other US companies to an “unreliable entity” list. China prepares to take disciplinary countermeasures as the USA blocks the shipments to Huawei.

According to Global Times, this list is a first step of the many steps which will impose restrictions on US companies such as Cisco, Apple, and Qualcomm.

The report said:

“China will take forceful countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights”

The source said that China will impose these restrictions if the US continues to stop the essential supplier of Chips such as TSMC to stop selling chips to Huawei.

As the first measure china will add Apple and all other related companies to the unreliable entity list. Once added on the list, China will start investigating these companies according to Chinese law such as the Anti-monopoly Law and Cybersecurity Review Measures.

Once the company is added to the list it will have to face administrative and legal measures. Also, the Chinese public will be warned to deal with the company. This threat comes because of the rules announced last week by the US commerce department. According to these rules, the US companies will limit the supply of chips and other parts to Huawei and its affiliates.