Chinese Apple Supplier Affected By Cyberattack

Apple

By Samantha Wiley
A Chinese assembler at Apple was affected by a big cyberattack last December. The attack exposed sensitive information regarding manufacturing data connected to Apple and the company’s production line. Internal evaluations are underway to find out if there were disruptions or losses linked to the attack.


Apple usually performs assessments for internal risks so they can identify how serious the breach is, the volume of data that was exposed, and if measures for remediation made by the supplier are enough.

Orders in line with production will depend on the result of the incident assessments  because of the complexity of the supply chain. Companies mostly opt to necessitate suppliers to improve their infrastructure for cybersecurity and secure internal controls rather than doing an immediate production reallocation. The range of the breach and the impact to operations made at Apple may still be uncertain, though DigiTimes reports that the issue has now been dealt with.


