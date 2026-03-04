Apple

Chocolate Bars will have Apple Music in Germany in Promotional Collab

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is collaborating with Ritter Sport, a German confectionery brand, to provide you with a special promotion for Apple Music. The partnership has been named as Limited Edition Ritter Sport x Apple Music, where iconic albums found at Ritter Sport will be promoted with the iconic 100g chocolate bars shaped in a square.


Apple Music and Ritter Sport have chosen 5 albums that have transformed the music history in Germany, like Marteria with Happy for the Future II, Helene Fischer with Farbenspiel, Scorpions with Crazy World, and Cro with RAOP. A QR code will be found at the back of each chocolate bar that has a link that leads you to the album on Apple Music.
The promo will start in Germany on March 2, when the chocolate bars will start to show up in stores across Germany, priced at €1.99. This will be available for a limited time as the promo runs its course.

