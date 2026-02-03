Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple

Apple is looking into the concept of a foldable iPhone that has a clamshell style similar to a flip-phone, Mark Gurman reports. This device could rival modern gadgets like Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 by Samsung. The flip-phone Apple device, or “iPhone Flip”, may launch after the release of the first foldable iPhone in September.

Similar to a clam, the device will fold on its hinge at the middle and have a square shape. Apple exploring a clamshell style iPhone means that they are looking to offer pocketability and portability, having a smaller size and going beyond the upcoming foldable as it explores various formats.

Gurman implies that the company is betting on the success of its iPhone Fold, enough to create real demand in the foldable device market and resulting in consumers wanting different sizes and shapes compared to the conventional slab style. If the foldable turns out to be a hit, then the squarish clam model may follow.