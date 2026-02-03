Apple

Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple

Apple is looking into the concept of a foldable iPhone that has a clamshell style similar to a flip-phone, Mark Gurman reports. This device could rival modern gadgets like Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 by Samsung. The flip-phone Apple device, or “iPhone Flip”, may launch after the release of the first foldable iPhone in September.


Similar to a clam, the device will fold on its hinge at the middle and have a square shape. Apple exploring a clamshell style iPhone means that they are looking to offer pocketability and portability, having a smaller size and going beyond the upcoming foldable as it explores various formats. 

Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple

Gurman implies that the company is betting on the success of its iPhone Fold, enough to create real demand in the foldable device market and resulting in consumers wanting different sizes and shapes compared to the conventional slab style. If the foldable turns out to be a hit, then the squarish clam model may follow.


Latest News
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
1 Min Read
Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending
Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
1 Min Read
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
1 Min Read
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
1 Min Read
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
1 Min Read
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
1 Min Read
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
1 Min Read
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
1 Min Read
2026 Q1 Earnings Announced By Apple
2026 Q1 Earnings Announced By Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?