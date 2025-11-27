Apple

CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News

By Samantha Wiley
CNN, a multinational news company, has pulled out from Apple News and has been silently removing their stories from the platform during the weekend. The feed for subscribing to the CNN app is no longer visible on the Apple News network. CNN and Apple are apparently negotiating new terms, and talks are currently ongoing.


Just recently, CNN released a subscription service and placed their news onto a $29.99 per year articles-only subscription tier, and an ‘All-access’ $69.99 subscription with streaming services and written stories, putting content behind a paywall to access it.

Big news firms like People,  Condé Nast, and CNN have opted for Apple News, while other news companies have been wary about the platform since its premiere. CNN has been part of Apple since the release of Apple News ten years ago, in 2015.

CNN and Apple are talking about new terms, and as of now, the distribution agreement with Apple has ended, meaning there will be no CNN content on Apple News in the meantime.


