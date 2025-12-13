Apple

Code For Next-Gen Apple Studio Display Suggests A19 Chip, ProMotion, and Support For HDR

By Samantha Wiley
Code For Next-Gen Apple Studio Display Suggests A19 Chip, ProMotion, and Support For HDR

The next-generation Apple Studio Display is anticipated to be released in early 2026. A recent report surfaced where a few more details were leaked regarding the capabilities of the external monitor. 


There are code references that refer to “J527”, an identifier for the external display, which hints that the device will be equipped with the A19 chip. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also made references to the “J527” code as the codename Apple is using internally in the development process. The new monitor will feature ProMotion to support a 120Hz variable refresh rate along with HDR content.

Code For Next-Gen Apple Studio Display Suggests A19 Chip, ProMotion, and Support For HDR

The Studio Display with a 27-inch screen was released 3 years ago in March with the Mac Studio, featuring brightness at 600 nits, 3 ports for USB-C, a Thunderbolt 3 port, 5K resolution, and speakers and a webcam that are built in. The monitor has a starting price of $1,599 in the United States.


Latest News
12th-gen iPad May Be Powered by A19 Chip Used in the iPhone 17
12th-gen iPad May Be Powered by A19 Chip Used in the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is 25% Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is 25% Off
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 223 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 223 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Get Free 3 Months of Apple Arcade When You Buy and Redeem an Apple Gift Card
Get Free 3 Months of Apple Arcade When You Buy and Redeem an Apple Gift Card
1 Min Read
Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney
Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant
iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple is Making More Foldable iPhones Than Initially Anticipated
Apple is Making More Foldable iPhones Than Initially Anticipated
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
1 Min Read
Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year
Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year
1 Min Read
Lost your password?