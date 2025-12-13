Code For Next-Gen Apple Studio Display Suggests A19 Chip, ProMotion, and Support For HDR

The next-generation Apple Studio Display is anticipated to be released in early 2026. A recent report surfaced where a few more details were leaked regarding the capabilities of the external monitor.

There are code references that refer to “J527”, an identifier for the external display, which hints that the device will be equipped with the A19 chip. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also made references to the “J527” code as the codename Apple is using internally in the development process. The new monitor will feature ProMotion to support a 120Hz variable refresh rate along with HDR content.

The Studio Display with a 27-inch screen was released 3 years ago in March with the Mac Studio, featuring brightness at 600 nits, 3 ports for USB-C, a Thunderbolt 3 port, 5K resolution, and speakers and a webcam that are built in. The monitor has a starting price of $1,599 in the United States.