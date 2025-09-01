Apple

Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia

By Samantha Wiley
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia

An antitrust investigation has been launched by the Colombian competition authority against Apple. The company is allegedly abusing its high position with purchases on iPadOS and iOS, as well as app distribution. The SIC has announced it and stated that the company may have engaged in such practices that are exclusionary and have restricted free competition in the market in Columbia.


Investigations will now continue with collecting evidence and will involve analyzing the conduct of Apple in Colombia, and if the company is determined to have violated any rules on antitrust, then Apple will face a sanction on its turnover of up to 10%.

Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia

Apple has been previously fined €500 million by the European Commission for inhibiting developers from leading consumers to other transaction methods under the Digital Markets Act. The court in the United States has also found recently that Apple was in contempt of an antitrust ruling in the past that stopped them from getting a commission for select web-based transactions.


