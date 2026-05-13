Color.io Acquired by Apple

In January, Apple acquired Patchflyer, a small one-person company. According to disclosures in the acquisition that were supplied by the European Union. Color.io was created by Jonathan Ochmann, a color grading tool that is web-based and famous among filmmakers and photographers.

Apple will be employing Ochmann in the purchase of Color.io. The impending closure of Color.io was announced in November, and he stated that he was going to be joining a company that would allow him to work at a level that he could not achieve on his own.

Color.io was famous for being an easy-to-use but effective tool that adds texture and film-like color to photos using custom color models and a custom color engine featuring a wide library for changing color. On December 31, 2025, Color.io went offline. Color.io could have better capabilities with Apple software, and Ochmann is employed.