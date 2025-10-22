Apple

Concerns About Updated Siri Raised By Employees At Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Concerns About Updated Siri Raised By Employees At Apple

Apple is expected to announce an updated version for Siri running on Apple Intelligence with iOS 26.4 but some software engineers at Apple have raised some concerns regarding the performance of the revamped Siri.


iOS 26.4 is expected to launch in March or April next year meaning that Apple has time to solve any issues Siri currently has. The updated version of Siri was announced last year at WWDC with Apple stating that it will have 3 main capabilities like in-app controls, personal context and on screen awareness.

Concerns About Updated Siri Raised By Employees At Apple

The overhauled Siri was supposed to be released last year with iOS 18.4 but Apple has delayed it to next year. Tim Cook announced that they were making good progress on the development of the updated Siri and remain on track for its release by next year, but if problems are still encountered, then a release alongside iOS 26.4 could not be certain.


Latest News
The Beats iPhone 17 Kickstand Case is $21 Off
The Beats iPhone 17 Kickstand Case is $21 Off
1 Min Read
A New Developer Strap for Vision Pro May Be Released Next Week
A New Developer Strap for Vision Pro May Be Released Next Week
1 Min Read
iPad Pro Gets Six Central Updates Other Than the M5 Chip
iPad Pro Gets Six Central Updates Other Than the M5 Chip
1 Min Read
New Facebook Collage Feature May Use Your Photos For Training AI
New Facebook Collage Feature May Use Your Photos For Training AI
1 Min Read
The IVANKY Ultra Slim 5000mAh Magsafe Power Bank is $45 Off
The IVANKY Ultra Slim 5000mAh Magsafe Power Bank is $45 Off
1 Min Read
F1 and Apple Agree To 5-Year Deal Bringing F1 To Apple TV
F1 and Apple Agree To 5-Year Deal Bringing F1 To Apple TV
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro Performance Receives Impressive Achievement
M5 MacBook Pro Performance Receives Impressive Achievement
1 Min Read
Production of iPhone Air Cut Back by Apple
Production of iPhone Air Cut Back by Apple
1 Min Read
Get the VOLTME 35W Dual Wall Charger for Only $9.99!
Get the VOLTME 35W Dual Wall Charger for Only $9.99!
1 Min Read
Peacock and Apple Collaborate To Provide a $15 Monthly Bundle
Peacock and Apple Collaborate To Provide a $15 Monthly Bundle
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China
Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year
MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year
1 Min Read
Lost your password?