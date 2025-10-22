Concerns About Updated Siri Raised By Employees At Apple

Apple is expected to announce an updated version for Siri running on Apple Intelligence with iOS 26.4 but some software engineers at Apple have raised some concerns regarding the performance of the revamped Siri.

iOS 26.4 is expected to launch in March or April next year meaning that Apple has time to solve any issues Siri currently has. The updated version of Siri was announced last year at WWDC with Apple stating that it will have 3 main capabilities like in-app controls, personal context and on screen awareness.

The overhauled Siri was supposed to be released last year with iOS 18.4 but Apple has delayed it to next year. Tim Cook announced that they were making good progress on the development of the updated Siri and remain on track for its release by next year, but if problems are still encountered, then a release alongside iOS 26.4 could not be certain.