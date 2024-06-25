Apple

Convenient Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing heading to iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

Apple announced at the WWDC that iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 can allow apps to provide pairing similar to AirPods for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth accessories.

Advertisements

For apps implementing the pairing process, users get to enjoy the convenience of direct pairing without opening their phone’s Settings app. Apple stated that this can increase privacy by stopping accessory makers from acquiring visibility to devices connected to the same local network.

iOS 18

Developers will be able to access this AirPods-like process of pairing devices through their framework, AccessorySetUpKit.

As of now the iOS 18 is in beta for the developers to test and give out opinions to fix and better the system. A public beta will launch in July followed by a worldwide launch in September this year. However, accessory makers will need to add this pairing feature to their accessories and add support to their apps, so it will take some time to achieve.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Anker
Anker’s 24,000 mAh 140W Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Antstream Arcade
‘Antstream Arcade’ heading to iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Spotify
New Spotify plan comes without audiobooks
1 Min Read
iMac
The 24-inch iMac with M3 Chip is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro might launch this year
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple to open an Apple Store in Malaysia soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Customizable noise cancellation seen in AirPods Pro beta software
1 Min Read
AirTag 4 Pack
Enjoy $19 Off the AirTag 4 Pack
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6
iOS 17.6 first public beta goes live
1 Min Read
Mac Games
Several Mac games go on Sale on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Two new Apple Arcade titles arriving on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?