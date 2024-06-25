Convenient Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing heading to iOS 18

Apple announced at the WWDC that iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 can allow apps to provide pairing similar to AirPods for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth accessories.

For apps implementing the pairing process, users get to enjoy the convenience of direct pairing without opening their phone’s Settings app. Apple stated that this can increase privacy by stopping accessory makers from acquiring visibility to devices connected to the same local network.

Developers will be able to access this AirPods-like process of pairing devices through their framework, AccessorySetUpKit.

As of now the iOS 18 is in beta for the developers to test and give out opinions to fix and better the system. A public beta will launch in July followed by a worldwide launch in September this year. However, accessory makers will need to add this pairing feature to their accessories and add support to their apps, so it will take some time to achieve.