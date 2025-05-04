Cook says Apple Intelligence Siri ‘making progress’

Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the 2025 Q2 earnings call that Apple Intelligence for Siri is progressing.

Advertisements

Cook said that there have been delays in the AI Siri features, and that the company needs ‘more time’ to make sure the quality bar is set. Apple first revealed Apple Intelligence to the public at last year’s WWDC. There were rumors that Apple Intelligence for Siri would be a feature for iOS 18. However, the software was launched to the public without it. Earlier this year, the Cupertino-based company announced that it would be delayed due to needing more time.

Siri powered with Apple Intelligence is set to go live when iOS 19 launches, but it’s not determined if it would come on iOS 19 or the subsequent versions. It’s believed that Siri with Apple Intelligence might make an arrival on 2026. Apple has already made internal changes to the team that handles the AI development.