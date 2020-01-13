Critics Choice Awards names Billy Crudup best-supporting actor

Apple’s streaming platform Apple TV+ has garnered its first major award- the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, given to Billy Crudup for his role in The Morning Show.

Billy Crudup edged out other supporting actors such as Tim Blake Nelson in Watchmen, Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones, Asia Kate Dillon in Billions and Asante Blackk in This is Us.

The Morning Show was first panned by critics when it debuted on Apple TV+, but viewer response has been positive. It acquired three Golden Globe nominations but failed to win in any of those. Still, Apple considered it a ‘win’ as it was the first subscription service to have nominations in the first year.

The Morning Show is currently in its first season, but Apple has gone ahead and greenlighted the second season ahead of time. Apple TV+ subscribers can expect the new content to appear later this year.