Custom Apple C1 Modem Tested

Network intelligence company, Ookla, uploaded the results of the cellular speed testing and analysis they did on the iPhone 16e. The custom C1 modem by Apple was discovered to have a similar performance with the base iPhone 16 featuring the Qualcomm modem Snapdragon X71.

Ookla reported that the 5G download speed median for the base iPhone on the T-mobile network in the United States was at 317 Mbps, compared to iPhone 16e’s 252 Mbps. In a Spanish network, however, the device received a 5G download speed of 139 beating the base iPhone 16 at around 110 Mbps.

In summary, the iPhone 16e performs similarly with the iPhone 16 in terms of 5G connectivity, and the Apple-made 5G modem produced good results, which is welcome news because the iPhone 17 Air with ultra-thin design is rumored to have the same C1 modem.