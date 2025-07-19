Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac

The highly acclaimed futuristic-themed game Cyberpunk 2077 is heading to the Silicon Mac.

The Mac version of the game came out around four years after it was initially released to the public. In PCs, Cyberpunk 2077 debuted in 2020. Players are thrust into Night City, a megalopolis where they take on a mercenary role. The Ultimate Edition has the Phantom Liberty expansion featuring Solomon Reed (voiced by Idris Elba) and Johnny Silverhand (voiced by Keanu Reeves). In addition, all feature updates and major patches are included.

CD Projekt Red said that Cyberpunk 2077 will be compatible with Apple Silicon machines from the M1 MacBook Air to the 2025 Mac Studio with the M4 Max or M3 Ultra chip. However, 16GB of memory is a requirement, which leaves out the M2 and M1 Macs. Spatial Audio is supported with AirPods as well. Software running macOS Sequoia 15.5 or newer is needed.