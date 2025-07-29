‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store

Zombie ARPG ‘Dead Island 2’ is now available to download at the Mac App Store.

Advertisements

The Mac version debuted on the App Store July 24, bringing another AAA title for Apple Silicon users. ‘Dead Island 2’ initially went live on April 2023 for Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation, and then on Steam a day later. The title on the App Store is the ‘Ultimate Edition’ and supports MetalFX upscaling. Hardware acceleration is also supported on the M3, M2, and M1 chips. The package includes additional content, expansion packs, and the base campaign. However, cross-play is not supported.

Mac users must run macOS 13.0 or newer and the aforementioned chips. It joins other high-profile releases, such as Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village. Dead Island 2 can be purchased directly at the Mac App Store for $69.99. It’s available on other platforms as well.